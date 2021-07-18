Box design for House of THL, global luxury modest fashion brand

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
For a luxury fashion brand, the aesthetic and experience of the packaging are just as important as the content itself. To make that user experience great, we included all the possible layers of an unboxing of the fabrics. We designed shopping bags and adhesive tapes in three styles. We also designed e-commerce delivery bags, apparel hang tags, stickers, ribbons, wrapping tissue and an entire luxurious pull-out box….