Box design for House of THL, global luxury modest fashion brand

Box design for House of THL, global luxury modest fashion brand gold and green graphic design brand design fashion design luxury design box design packaging design design colourful branding
For a luxury fashion brand, the aesthetic and experience of the packaging are just as important as the content itself. To make that user experience great, we included all the possible layers of an unboxing of the fabrics. We designed shopping bags and adhesive tapes in three styles. We also designed e-commerce delivery bags, apparel hang tags, stickers, ribbons, wrapping tissue and an entire luxurious pull-out box….

