North Sea Jazz Festival Posters

Here are some of the proposals I made for the design of the North Sea Jazz Festival Poster of 2021. These ones didn’t make it to the final cut, but I really enjoyed making them and felt the outcome was strong.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
