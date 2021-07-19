🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey, these are a few designs of my latest project. I worked with the DAppNode team to design the UX and UI of their airdrop. This talented team aims to empower the community of small Node Runners to effectively coordinate and have a united voice in the broader Ethereum ecosystem. Through this wizard, users can claim the node tokens assigned to them in a smart contract.
Check it out, it's live!