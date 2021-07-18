Food Social media post design template

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there,
This is a food Social media banner design template for the food compnay or business & restaurant.
Templates Info:
►Well Organized & Easy to edit.
►Easy To Change Image.
►Free Web Fonts used and recommended.
►RGB color mode.
►Design in 300 DPI Resolution.
►Templates Sizes – 1080×1080 pixel.
Looking for a custom desing?
Get in touch: Tazulislam1673@gmail.com
Full view here: https://cutt.ly/fk6etf4