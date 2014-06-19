Bene

Population growth on this planet

Population growth on this planet
Continuing my experiments with SVG, i wrote a tutorial about creating a scalable infographic for Designmodo. Using SVG as the graphical format, it's a new workflow for me with lots of code but i like how this result has turned out.
Creating a Scalable SVG Infographic - http://designmodo.com/svg-infographic/

