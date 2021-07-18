Priyal

Medical landing page

Priyal
Priyal
  • Save
Medical landing page websitedesign illustration ux design uiuxdesign uiux uidesign uxdesign ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 👋

Here is my exploration about a medical website.

So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you liked it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

-------------------
Connect with me : baisakhiyapriyal@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Priyal
Priyal

More by Priyal

View profile
    • Like