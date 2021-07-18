Božidar Tanić

Serotiny Publishing Logo Concept minimal simple books publishing flame fire debut book tree logo
Hi Dribbble. Thanks @Coooper for the invite. This is a logo project I work on right now. It is for a new book publishing company called Serotiny or Serotiny Publishing. Serotiny is the behaviour of some trees that retain their seeds up to several years, but release them after exposure to heat from a fire. The meaning is based around helping people discover their abilities and equipping them with knowledge. Thus, I used a tree, a flame and a book into one symbol.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
