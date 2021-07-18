Serotiny Publishing Logo Concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbble. Thanks @Coooper for the invite. This is a logo project I work on right now. It is for a new book publishing company called Serotiny or Serotiny Publishing. Serotiny is the behaviour of some trees that retain their seeds up to several years, but release them after exposure to heat from a fire. The meaning is based around helping people discover their abilities and equipping them with knowledge. Thus, I used a tree, a flame and a book into one symbol.