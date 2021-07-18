Online Recommender System Case Study

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Event Management System Case Study - Part3
“People you may know”, “Other products you may like”, “Customers Who Bought This Item Also Bought…”: We’ve all seen these suggestions when browsing the web, be it on Facebook or Amazon or some other platform. But how do the sites come up with these recommendations?
Recommender systems play an important role in online activities by making personalized recommendations to users, as finding what users are looking for among an enormous number of items in huge databases is a tedious job. Recommender systems is a relatively new area of research in machine learning
Here you can find some interesting tips about how these recommender systems work.
Please comment your idea and let me know what you think about it. Then like it if you like it.
Product Designer: Ardalan Mohajer
UI Designer: Daniel Ahmadi
Linkedin | Behance | Website