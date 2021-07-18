Ardalan Mohajer

Online Recommender System Case Study

Online Recommender System Case Study
Event Management System Case Study - Part3

“People you may know”, “Other products you may like”, “Customers Who Bought This Item Also Bought…”: We’ve all seen these suggestions when browsing the web, be it on Facebook or Amazon or some other platform. But how do the sites come up with these recommendations?

Recommender systems play an important role in online activities by making personalized recommendations to users, as finding what users are looking for among an enormous number of items in huge databases is a tedious job. Recommender systems is a relatively new area of research in machine learning

Here you can find some interesting tips about how these recommender systems work.

Product Designer: Ardalan Mohajer
UI Designer: Daniel Ahmadi

Linkedin | Behance | Website

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
