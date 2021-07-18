Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Alex Martynov

Neolight Icons set

Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Hire Me
  • Save
Neolight Icons set ui effect vector 3d figma icons

Free Neolight Icons Set

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Free Neolight Icons Set
Download color palette

Free Neolight Icons Set

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Free Neolight Icons Set

Original volumetric luminous icon set

- 8 free unique icons
- 64 full premium set
- Grid size 64px
- Made with love :)
- Vector, Figma styles effect
- Figma support, SVG & PNG included

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Create custom icons
Hire Me

More by Alex Martynov

View profile
    • Like