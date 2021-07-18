404 Error Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello dribbblers 👋! Very happy to be a part of this community🤩.
I want to share one of the 404-page😵 options that I made. What do you think about it?
Looking forward to network with a lot of great designers and build a great following 💖.
Let's work together 🤝.
Connect me: Twitter | LinkedIn | Email
Thank you <3. Have an awesome day and exciting weekend :D