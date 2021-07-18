Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adyasha Mohanty

404 Error Page

Adyasha Mohanty
Adyasha Mohanty
  • Save
404 Error Page web minimal vector branding illustration figma design ui
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers 👋! Very happy to be a part of this community🤩.

I want to share one of the 404-page😵 options that I made. What do you think about it?

Looking forward to network with a lot of great designers and build a great following 💖.

Let's work together 🤝.
Connect me: Twitter | LinkedIn | Email

Thank you <3. Have an awesome day and exciting weekend :D

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Adyasha Mohanty
Adyasha Mohanty
Like