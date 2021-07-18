Volunty Apps

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone !!
I want to share my mobile design. the name of the application is Volunty.
Volunty is an application that makes it easy for volunteers to find places that are in need of a volunteer. This application also has other features such as donations, notifications, articles, search etc. so that volunteers are easy to find. In addition, there is also another main feature, namely paying for donations online, which makes it easier for donors to send donations quickly and more efficiently. The application design also has a more minimal appearance so that it gives an attractive impression to users who use the application.
I hope this is useful for everyone.
Never hesitate to contact us via email at rizkyferdian002@gmail.com
thank you :)