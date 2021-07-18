Volunty Apps

Hello everyone !!

I want to share my mobile design. the name of the application is Volunty.

Volunty is an application that makes it easy for volunteers to find places that are in need of a volunteer. This application also has other features such as donations, notifications, articles, search etc. so that volunteers are easy to find. In addition, there is also another main feature, namely paying for donations online, which makes it easier for donors to send donations quickly and more efficiently. The application design also has a more minimal appearance so that it gives an attractive impression to users who use the application.

I hope this is useful for everyone.

Never hesitate to contact us via email at rizkyferdian002@gmail.com

thank you :)