Thumbmunkeys

Farm Management Web Dashboard

Thumbmunkeys
Thumbmunkeys
Hire Me
  • Save
Farm Management Web Dashboard design minimal dashboarddesign interface admin website productdesign geen agriculture management farm farmer dashboard clean product design ux ui web app design web app
Download color palette

A web dashboard for farmers to remotely manage farms and operations.

The dashboard packs in features like farm-fencing, jobs management, advanced analytics, vehicle management, and more.

Share your thoughts about the design in the feedback section.
Check out more work from Thumbmunkeys: https://www.thumbmunkeys.com/

Thumbmunkeys
Thumbmunkeys
Build products that people adore
Hire Me

More by Thumbmunkeys

View profile
    • Like