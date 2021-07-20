PERSONA – Professional CV PowerPoint Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
CV PowerPoint template is added to our recent collection now. We all know that CV and resumes are one of the most important tools that help us when a job. The way we choose to present our self to an entity is the first step to actually move forward and have a chance to work there. We at Premast decided to create a PowerPoint design for a CV template that serve a lot of fields and job opportunity that you may find.
Download Here
Reach us on:
Creative Market| Instagram| Facebook
--------------------
▼ Download +1000 FREE templates