Look What We Built - Final Logo Design

Download color palette
The final logo design for Look What We Built Web Development.

Look What We Built is an existing business in need of a new identity due to a change in name and ambition to take the company brand to the next level.

Their primary service offering is to help small to medium sized businesses solve unique problems through highly bespoke software development on web based applications. This is done through a hands-on, collaborative approach, working with businesses to establish their pain points, and develop a software solution that solves these issues.

Our goal was to create a brand identity that is modern and minimal, in keeping with the technological focus of the business. It must include a strong symbol that can be used independently of the business name, with the versatility to work well as a single colour silhouette. We were also briefed to explore geometric shapes, and minimalistic design.

This final concept uses a combination of the elements from the previous two. Once again we use simple geometric shapes to create the illusion of a 3-dimensional structure (or building block), symbolising bespoke problem solving and custom builds for their customers. Hidden within the shape are the letter L for ‘Look’ What We Built, and brackets as a reference to coding and development. There is also an upwards arrow representing the progression of clients businesses using their new bespoke business solution.

