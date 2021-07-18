Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Summer stickers by Marine

Summer stickers by Marine lemon illustration lemon ice-cream shades swimsuit illustration glass illustration ice-cream illustration été summer project summer sticker autocollant étiquette sticker illustration designer graphique design graphique designer portfolio graphic design graphic designer design
Finally, summer is here!
I saw this palette of colors a while ago and kept it aside for a summer project.
Summer beverage project coming soon...

Enfin l'été est arrivé!
J'ai vu cette palette de couleurs il y a quelques temps et je l'ai gardée de côté pour un projet estival.
Un projet de boisson estivale arrive bientôt...

