Summer stickers by Marine

Finally, summer is here!
I saw this palette of colors a while ago and kept it aside for a summer project.
Summer beverage project coming soon...
Enfin l'été est arrivé!
J'ai vu cette palette de couleurs il y a quelques temps et je l'ai gardée de côté pour un projet estival.
Un projet de boisson estivale arrive bientôt...