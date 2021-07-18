Javier Diaz

Bussy — Trips Search Results

Javier Diaz
Javier Diaz
  • Save
Bussy — Trips Search Results dribbble clean ux design ui design interface webapp query results platform website travel filters results search web ux redesign colors ui design
Bussy — Trips Search Results dribbble clean ux design ui design interface webapp query results platform website travel filters results search web ux redesign colors ui design
Download color palette
  1. Shot 1 - Bussy Search Results.png
  2. Bussy - Results Page Full.png

Hello Dribbble community,

I have been working on improve my skills in UX/UI design and these days I was designing a platform to manage trips.

Use some of my favorite colors to design the platform — Let me know what you think.


Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit me profile or follow me on twitter!

Javier Diaz
Javier Diaz
Software Engineer. Indie Dev. Aspiring UX/UI designer.

More by Javier Diaz

View profile
    • Like