Bussy — Trips Search Results

Hello Dribbble community,
I have been working on improve my skills in UX/UI design and these days I was designing a platform to manage trips.
Use some of my favorite colors to design the platform — Let me know what you think.
—
Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit me profile or follow me on twitter!