Look What We Built Logo Design Concept A

Logo design concept A for Look What We Built Web Development.

Look What We Built is an existing business in need of a new identity due to a change in name and ambition to take the company brand to the next level.

Their primary service offering is to help small to medium sized businesses solve unique problems through highly bespoke software development on web based applications. This is done through a hands-on, collaborative approach, working with businesses to establish their pain points, and develop a software solution that solves these issues.

Our goal was to create a brand identity that is modern and minimal, in keeping with the technological focus of the business. It must include a strong symbol that can be used independently of the business name, with the versatility to work well as a single colour silhouette. We were also briefed to explore geometric shapes, and minimalistic design.

This first concept uses a bold geometric symbol as the primary focus of the logo. The shape has a 3-dimensional feel made up by 3 intersecting letter L’s for ‘Look’ What We Built. The L’s support each other as building blocks to form the larger shape, reminiscent of the service that the business provides for its customers.