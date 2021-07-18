Kangaroo logo design

(Unused Ready for sale)

Press L to like & please don’t forget to follow me!

Thanks for watching it.

let's talk about your project

mail: abdussalam83279@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +8801704613157

Fiverr (order me): https://rb.gy/oszpgu

Behance portfolio: https://rb.gy/83ztgh

My Facebook profile: https://rb.gy/83ztgh