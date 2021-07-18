Mipik - Online Shop Landing Page

Hey guys,

I am excited to share the website design I've been working on, today with you. I hope you like it.

Thanks for watching!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio

dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations

-----------------------

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance