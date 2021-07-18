Olli Terekhova

Website for concrete plant

Olli Terekhova
Olli Terekhova
  • Save
Website for concrete plant first screen maim page ui design concrete desktop web ui figma design
Download color palette

Desktop UI design for VSK бетон - concrete plant.

Like? 🤍
Press - L

Drop me a line at - olli.terekhova@gmail.com

Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow me:
instagram.com/masterskaya.content

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Olli Terekhova
Olli Terekhova

More by Olli Terekhova

View profile
    • Like