Love between people of different races Logo Concept

This logo concept is all about love between people of different races, interracial marriages or friendship and tolerancy. The yellow, black, white and red hearts represent the symbol of love and different human races, and their connection in the circle symbolizes the unbroken connection between them.
I am available for freelance projects.
✉️ ivana.mundja@gmail.com
