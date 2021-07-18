Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivana Mundja

Love between people of different races Logo Concept

Ivana Mundja
Ivana Mundja
  • Save
Love between people of different races Logo Concept european asian african native american red yellow white black equal rights social justice peace human races freedom humanity love equality human rights graphic design logotype logo design
Download color palette

This logo concept is all about love between people of different races, interracial marriages or friendship and tolerancy. The yellow, black, white and red hearts represent the symbol of love and different human races, and their connection in the circle symbolizes the unbroken connection between them.

I am available for freelance projects.
✉️ ivana.mundja@gmail.com

Ivana Mundja
Ivana Mundja

More by Ivana Mundja

View profile
    • Like