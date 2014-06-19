GasTracker App Icon

Seth Douwsma
Early WIP icon concept. Wanted something simple, thin, with a different color palette.

"Track your monthly fuel expenses, effortlessly."
GasTracker is a simple app concept to calculate your total monthly fuel expenses and compare your logs on a month-to-month basis.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
