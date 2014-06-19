grant spanier

Harry Potter tattoo design

grant spanier
grant spanier
  • Save
Harry Potter tattoo design tattoo harry potter patronus animal illustration lines sigil deathly hallows
Download color palette

Tattoo for a young woman (back of arm/elbow area) inspired by Harry Potter x Stag Patronus x Deathly Hallows

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
grant spanier
grant spanier

More by grant spanier

View profile
    • Like