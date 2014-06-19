Henthorne Performing Arts Center

Graphic mark from the City of Tulsa's Henthorne PAC logo.

Stylized renderings of the comedy and tragedy masks provide the graphic mark with a connection to imagery most commonly associated with the theatre. Positioned between the two masks is an exclamation point which symbolizes the expressive nature of the stories and activities found at the performing arts center. A capital letter “H” is created in the negative space of the icon to ensure that the first letter of the Henthorne name is always represented.

The smile and frown in each of the masks was revised to be straight angles in the final version, but I was more partial to the curved mouths shown in this version.