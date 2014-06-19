Bruce Ackerman

Security Page

Bruce Ackerman
Bruce Ackerman
  • Save
Security Page security web
Download color palette

Working on our new Security page. I'm glad I spend too much time on that badge a while back. I'm thinking of making it bounce/fade in on page load.

3ae782525356785726d2ee11269a079d
Rebound of
Security Badge
By Bruce Ackerman
View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Bruce Ackerman
Bruce Ackerman

More by Bruce Ackerman

View profile
    • Like