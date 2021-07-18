Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ngapak Studio

PARIS FINE SCRIPT MONOLINE FONT | NGAPAKSTUDIO.COM

Ngapak Studio
Ngapak Studio
Paris is a simple brush font with a handlettering that perfect for your project.
Paris is perfect for branding projects, wedding, wedding invitation, logo, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handlettering monoline typeface taste.

click link below to buy commercial license:
https://ngapakstudio.com/product/paris/

Available for work⁠
Ngapakstudios@gmail.com

Ngapak Studio
Ngapak Studio

