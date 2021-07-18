Download Here

Baseball Player Feature Flyer is a print flyer template for anythings related to baseball sport in a general way thought this is initially meant to feature a player or a team or a special game or sporting event, or even a tv program stat sheet. The item can be both used for printing and social network presentations

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.

Model NOT included

Used Fonts:

Chunkfive :

https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/chunkfive

Montserrat bold:

https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat

Avenir Next Bold:

https://www.fonts.com/font/linotype/avenir-next

Size

5.8x5.8