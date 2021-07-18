🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Baseball Player Feature Flyer is a print flyer template for anythings related to baseball sport in a general way thought this is initially meant to feature a player or a team or a special game or sporting event, or even a tv program stat sheet. The item can be both used for printing and social network presentations
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines are included as expected.
Model NOT included
Used Fonts:
Chunkfive :
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/chunkfive
Montserrat bold:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat
Avenir Next Bold:
https://www.fonts.com/font/linotype/avenir-next
Size
5.8x5.8