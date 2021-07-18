ASTONVILLE SIMPLE BRUSH PEN FONT | NGAPAKSTUDIO.COM

Ngapak Studio

ASTONVILLE SIMPLE BRUSH PEN FONT

Astonville is a simple brush font with a handlettering that perfect for your project.
Astonville is perfect for branding projects, wedding, wedding invitation, logo, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handlettering monoline typeface taste.

click link below to buy commercial license:
https://ngapakstudio.com/product/astonville/

