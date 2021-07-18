Gabriela Maria Pascenco

Beauty Leaf Logo FOR SALE

Beauty Leaf Logo FOR SALE cosmetics face leaf natural illustration branding logo design for sale vector logos
Abstract leaf with a beautiful female profile in negative space.
Modern, elegant logo suitable for beauty natural and organic products.

Available FOR SALE:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=527217
By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
