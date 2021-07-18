Nazmi Javier

E-Wallet App - Exploration 💸

Nazmi Javier
Nazmi Javier
Hire Me
  • Save
E-Wallet App - Exploration 💸 responsive freebies freelancer shoting mobile android ios uidesign uiux illustration minimalist app shot figma dribbble design ui
Download color palette

Hi Folks 👋!

E-Wallet app design exploration, happy to hear your feedback, thanks :)

📧 Business Inquiries: nazmijavier7@gmail.com

Visit me on:
Instagram | Uplabs | Behance

Thank you.

Nazmi Javier
Nazmi Javier
Hi, Welcome to my Portfolio! 🏀
Hire Me

More by Nazmi Javier

View profile
    • Like