A3 Arcade Gaming Team

I like working with my friends and promoting new projects. In times of pandemic, one of my friends decided to create a YouTube channel with video game content and reactions, he asked me to make a cartoon of the team to be the brand and graphic style of the channel and this is the result.
I would like to continue working with Gaming teams and create interesting things, if you are interested or want to give me feedback I will gladly read you.