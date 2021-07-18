Daniel Vásquez Correa | Koru

A3 Arcade Gaming Team

A3 Arcade Gaming Team characters logo brand games arcade gamer gaming design vector cartoon illustration
I like working with my friends and promoting new projects. In times of pandemic, one of my friends decided to create a YouTube channel with video game content and reactions, he asked me to make a cartoon of the team to be the brand and graphic style of the channel and this is the result.

I would like to continue working with Gaming teams and create interesting things, if you are interested or want to give me feedback I will gladly read you.

