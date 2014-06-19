Thank You For The Support /// 270

Today my daily Hashtag Lettering is dedicated to everyone for your support. I never imagined being where I am today when I started this project 270 days ago. I have grown exponentially since that day and I plan do continue to grow each day from here on out.

From the bottom of my heart, I thank all of you. Your support means more than you will ever know.

http://hashtaglettering.com/

http://instagram.com/bobewing_

Cheers_bob