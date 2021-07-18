Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ngapak Studio

WELLINGTON SIMPLE SCRIPT FONT | NGAPAKSTUDIO.COM

Ngapak Studio
Ngapak Studio
Wellington is a simple monoline font with a modern handlettering that perfect for your project.
Wellington is perfect for branding projects, wedding, wedding invitation, logo, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handlettering monoline typeface taste.

click link below to buy commercial license:
https://ngapakstudio.com/product/wellington/

Ngapakstudios@gmail.com

Ngapak Studio
Ngapak Studio

