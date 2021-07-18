Fiifi Dzansi

Baby

Fiifi Dzansi
Fiifi Dzansi
  • Save
Baby vector drawing people colors character drawing character drawing illustrator baby vector artwork design digital illustration adobe illustrator illustration graphic design
Download color palette

I once saw a baby that almost looked like a bald-headed adult. He was so cute.

Fiifi Dzansi
Fiifi Dzansi

More by Fiifi Dzansi

View profile
    • Like