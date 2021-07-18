Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Craftuner Logo Redesign Concept

Craftuner Logo Redesign Concept brand logo music
Logo design exercise of one of my favorite music circle, Craftuner, an Indonesian Vocaloid and Touhou music producers! They create music and artworks.

Visit them here : https://craftuner.bandcamp.com

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
