DesignGost - Mentoring Platform

About DesignGost

DesignGost is a mentoring platform for Turkish-speaking creatives that aims to help young people shape their future. We have created a cross-platform dedicated to creative professionals and designers. We give them some tools to boost their creativity and find creative heroes. Mentees meet new creatives, send their design or student projects to get the right feedback from the well-seasoned Mentors consist of Creative Directors, Art Directors, Senior Designers, Managers, Senior Creatives, and many more professions.

DesignGost offers a mentor-led, online mentoring platform with a focus on creativity, design, and experience. Rock Star Mentors, a feedback tool, direct messages, unique design video content, and much more. By combining the power of the internet with the magic of 1-on-1 mentoring, we’re creating a new creative experience that is completely free.

Download app:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/designgost/id1567805744