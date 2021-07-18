Mohim Reza

UNIAd. a consultancy logo design.

Mohim Reza
Mohim Reza
  • Save
UNIAd. a consultancy logo design. typography ui vector logo icon illustration graphic design design branding brand lo
Download color palette

This is a logo project for a consultancy firm located in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Mohim Reza
Mohim Reza

More by Mohim Reza

View profile
    • Like