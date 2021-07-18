VALHALLA SIMPLE COMIC FONT | NGAPAKSTUDIO.COM

Ngapak Studio

VALHALLA SIMPLE COMIC FONT

script craft typegang creativefabrica procreatelettering digitallettering envato handmadefont logotype calligritype style comic handcraft handmade font awesome display font letter font calligraphy lettering
Valhalla is a fun comic style with 6 styles font that perfect for your comic books project.
Valhalla is perfect for comic text, text naration, branding projects, wedding, wedding invitation, logo, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any need easy-to-read text.

click link below to buy commercial license:
https://ngapakstudio.com/product/valhalla/

