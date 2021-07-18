Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
VALLETTA SIMPLE MONOLINE SCRIPT FONT | NGAPAKSTUDIO.COM

VALLETTA SIMPLE MONOLINE SCRIPT FONT
Valletta is a simple monoline font with a modern handlettering that perfect for your project.
Valletta is perfect for branding projects, wedding, wedding invitation, logo, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handlettering monoline typeface taste.

click link below to buy commercial license:
https://ngapakstudio.com/product/valletta/

Ngapakstudios@gmail.com

