VALLETTA SIMPLE MONOLINE SCRIPT FONT | NGAPAKSTUDIO.COM

Valletta is a simple monoline font with a modern handlettering that perfect for your project.

Valletta is perfect for branding projects, wedding, wedding invitation, logo, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need handlettering monoline typeface taste.

click link below to buy commercial license:

https://ngapakstudio.com/product/valletta/

Available for work⁠

Ngapakstudios@gmail.com