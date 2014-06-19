Nitzan Papir

An extreme channel ID logo extreme id channel israel tv
Made a fictional Israel Extreme channel called Shpitz, which means "The tip" in Hebrew, or describes someone that is really good at what he does in Hebrew Slang.
Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/11650711/Shpitz-Channel-ID

