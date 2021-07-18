Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thanh An

Layout Experiment 01

Thanh An
Thanh An
  • Save
Layout Experiment 01 experiment editorial typography @layout ui
Download color palette

Hi there, it's been a long time!

This time I'll come back with some layout experiment, as a way to express and have fun with what I've always in love with. The idea is from an article I stumbled upon on the internet of a fabulous Vietnamese song cover collection :) Thank you and have a safe and sound Sunday!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Thanh An
Thanh An

More by Thanh An

View profile
    • Like