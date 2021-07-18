🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Electric Yellow Color Tri-Fold Heritage Brochure Design Template
Hello, I am Farzana Akhtar and I am currently pursuing my career as a graphic designer. If you like my design and want a similar design, don't hesitate to say hello in the instructions below along with this you'll get many more services like Business card design, Flyer design, Book cover design, Magazine layout, T-shirt design and so on. I will do informational anything that elucidates your brand and services in the best way possible.
Gmail: farzanasocio95@gmail.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/farzana-akhi/
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/bestdesign28?up_rollout=true
WhatsApp: +8801631378935