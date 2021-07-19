Zaid Dayari
Secondline

Restaurant Management Dashboard

Restaurant Management Dashboard zaid dayari panel webapp ui statistic status food restaurant app dashboard
Download color palette
  1. Management Restaurant Dashboard.png
  2. Management Restaurant.png

Hi Everybody,
I want to share about new exploration restaurant dashboard to manage sales, revenue, graph, and activity. a web restaurant must have a web control to find out the results of the sale easily. Therefore, here I add a feature on the dashboard to help them see the Achievement graph of their restaurant

Get in touch : zaid98ahmad@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
