Restaurant Management Dashboard

Hi Everybody,
I want to share about new exploration restaurant dashboard to manage sales, revenue, graph, and activity. a web restaurant must have a web control to find out the results of the sale easily. Therefore, here I add a feature on the dashboard to help them see the Achievement graph of their restaurant
Get in touch : zaid98ahmad@gmail.com