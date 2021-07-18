Triyas Niko Saputra

Ekspolorasi 2 : Lo-Fi Aplikasi Bengkel Delivery

Triyas Niko Saputra
Triyas Niko Saputra
  • Save
Ekspolorasi 2 : Lo-Fi Aplikasi Bengkel Delivery exploration bengkel design mobile ui
Download color palette

Here is my second eksploration about bengkel delivery service application.
Hope you enjoying it!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Triyas Niko Saputra
Triyas Niko Saputra

More by Triyas Niko Saputra

View profile
    • Like