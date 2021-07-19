Khaleel

Vocabulary tracking App

Vocabulary tracking App dark theme branding vocabulary product design ui design
WordFave’s new vocabulary tracker app empowers language lovers and knowledge workers of all kinds to track the jargon they encounter, understand its meaning and confidently integrate it into daily speech as they further their personal and professional goals.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
