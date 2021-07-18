Gouache Flower Painting

Hand painted gouache flower illustration. This painting was made digitally in Procreate. My aim was to keep all the traditional effect and look while having the possibility to change colors and keep transparency. I love to draw using loose brush strokes and uneven edges. In my opinion, it makes the painting feel more alive and in movement. I used my favorite colors which are red, orange and yellow. To add depth and contrast, I added a purple blue color for the bluebells flowers. I also added a watercolor paper texture to make it feel more traditional.