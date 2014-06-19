Jane Zhu

Site-map/Flowchart for web

Jane Zhu
Jane Zhu
  • Save
Site-map/Flowchart for web website ux sitemap architecture user flow web product research flowchart
Download color palette

Site-mapping this new website. Many thanks to UX Kits for this stencil!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Jane Zhu
Jane Zhu

More by Jane Zhu

View profile
    • Like