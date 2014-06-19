Donald Ely illos

Godspell Theatre Poster godspell musical theatre poster design illustration print
A crop from a musical theatre poster that I'm designing for a local theater's production of Godspell. SInce most productions put their own contemporary spin on this classic musical, I wanted to draw a hipster-like St. Matthew, the gospel of whom the songs in the musical are based from.

Posted on Jun 19, 2014
