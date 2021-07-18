Agun Kencana

Santa Clause & Christmas Eve

Agun Kencana
Agun Kencana
  • Save
Santa Clause & Christmas Eve christmas eve christmas x mas day santa clause gift illustration vector graphic design design
Download color palette

This design depicts, when a Santa Claus struggles through the snow to be able to share happiness with the children

Agun Kencana
Agun Kencana

More by Agun Kencana

View profile
    • Like