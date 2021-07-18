William Cruz

Virtual Artist Alley

We actually launched this product and ran it for 4 months. But just couldn't justify the costs of operation. I learned a lot from this project. Working with enterprise level servers and techstacks. Booting up a baremetal server via LAMP. I can't recommend anyone to do that though lmao.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
